6. Jones Shralpinist 3L Gore-Tex Pro Jacket

Nobody understands traveling over snow better than pioneering splitboarder Jeremy Jones, and he created his company, Jones Snowboards, to specialize in equipment for backcountry exploring. Last year, Jones released its first line of outerwear, and with it came the Sharlpinist jacket, a no-frills body-mapped shell that works equally well on stormy days around town as it does high in the mountains.

The Shralpinist is made with the most durable 70D Gore-Tex Pro fabric available in the arms and hood (where you get wet), and the most breathable 40D Gore-Tex Pro fabric in the torso (where you sweat). The combination is a jacket that’s highly waterproof without sacrificing ventilation or temperature regulation. Under the arms, the Shralpinist features zippable pit vents that further enhance climate control. For backcountry hikers, the Shralpinist also carries Recco technology, which rescue teams can use to locate the wearer in an avalanche—adding peace of mind to its list of comfort accessories.

[$700; jonessnowboards.com]

