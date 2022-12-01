7. Patagonia Storm Shift Pants Get it

These sustainably produced Patagonia pants are designed with skiers in mind, but they also serve well for backcountry hiking and snowshoeing in deeper snow conditions. If your body runs cold like mine does, it’s nice to have a beefier waterproof option than your standard hiking pants. The Storm Shift Pants fit well over a pair of longjohns for a warm and dry experience no matter how deep the snow gets. They’re made with a PFC-free Gore-Tex, so even though they’re perfectly waterproof, the fabric, membrane, and DWR finish don’t contain perflourinated chemicals.

The Velcro waist belt keeps them from sagging, and built-in ankle gaiters can clip to the laces of your boots to keep snow from sneaking under the cuff. The casual cut is designed to accommodate any movement a skier might make, which translates to plenty of mobility for hiking. I wear these for harsher conditions and off-trail tromping, but for milder weather days or hiking on dirt trails, the Patagonia Altvia Pant is a less bulky option with plenty of warmth and mobility.

[$379; patagonia.com]

