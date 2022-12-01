8. Ibex Nomad Joggers Get it

Some days are so cold that even longjohns feel insufficient as a base layer. On those occasions, I prefer a base layer bottom that’s thicker than your average long underwear, but not as bulky as a pair of sweatpants. The Ibex Nomad Joggers are the perfect intermediate that work equally well as a wintertime base layer or as summertime sweatpants.

The key to the Nomads’ success is the material—merino wool, the all-around MVP of insulating fabrics. Ibex’s merino French terry wicks moisture well and dries quickly, and its insulation value is a vast improvement over cotton.

The Nomads are around half the weight of comparable cotton sweatpants, making them thin enough to fit comfortably under a pair of snow pants. In addition, merino’s ability to block odors comes in handy after a long day on-trail. With the Nomads, I can come home from a long hike, hang my snow pants up to dry, and I’m already dressed to lounge in my favorite sweatpants.

[$165; ibex.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!