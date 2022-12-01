9. Tentree Smokey Bear Think Hoodie Get it

Puffy jackets and waterproof shells are essential for staying warm on-trail, but as soon as I’m back home, I go straight for my comfiest cotton hoodie. Right out of the box, the Tentree Smokey Bear Think hoodie has the feel of a favorite worn-in sweatshirt. It’s made with sustainably sourced, 100-percent organic cotton, so it feels just as good on my conscience as it does on my skin.

The Think hoodie’s fit is spacious without feeling baggy, and it’s slim enough to fit under a bigger outer layer. On the front, a stitched-in emblem of Smokey Bear adds style points, and on the back, a message reminding folks to think about their environmental impact sets it apart from your average everyday hoodie. Altogether, it’s my most-used piece of winter gear.

[$88; tentree.com]

