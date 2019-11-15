Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





If the Arctic blast that settled over much of the US recently brought home the bone-chilling realization that you desperately need a new comforter, right now during the Nordstrom Fall Sale you can save 50 percent of this soft, plush heathered cotton jersey comforter and sheet set from BP. Normally priced at $169, the Twin-sized set on sale for just $84. The queen set is $99, down from $199.

The Fall Sale at Nordstrom is such a treasure trove of great deals, it’s easy to forget Nordie’s is way more than just clothes. Sure, there are suits, coats, and boots on sale up to 40 percent off. And you should definitely take advantage of those deals before this sale ends on November 17.

But let it be known that Nordstrom has a great selection of home goods as well. This comforter and sheet set is a great example of what can be found if you’re willing to dig a little.

BP Cotton Jersey Comforter + Sheet Set

The super-soft comforter is cut from heathered cotton jersey material. That means it has all the comfort of your favorite t-shirt. It’s 100 percent cotton, filled with 100 percent polyester for true insulation and real warmth. A matching cotton sheet set—including flat, fitted, and two pillowcases—completes the package. Of course, it’s all machine washable and ready for the dryer. so laundering is a breeze.

This BP Cotton Jersey Comforter + Sheet Set is available only in grey. Also, it appears that King sizes are already sold out. So if you want this set, you’d better hurry over to Nordstrom today. Remember, the Nordstrom Fall Sale is only on until November 17.

The Nordstrom Fall Sale covers most of Nordstrom’s designer lines. So if you’re looking for names like Armani, Versace, and the like, you can find it. Much of it is on sale for 40 percent off, too. So there’s plenty to like at the Nordstrom Fall Sale.

But no matter the deal, none of those fancy pieces of garb are going to keep you warm at night all winter long. Better to spend your hard-earned money on something you’ll use and appreciate each and every night, straight through till spring.

