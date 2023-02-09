1. Socks: Swiftwick Aspire Four Get It

You’re either brave or foolish if you bare your ankles in winter. I prefer covering mine with mid-height socks when I know I’m going to be running through puddles, mud, and slush. The Swiftwick Aspire Four is my tried and true winter pair: The additional length keeps my ankles warm and dry, and it’s thin enough to offer dexterity and breathability while still firmly hugging my foot for support. The contoured compression prevents the sock from slipping around, and the nylon-olefin-spandex fabric stays fresh for multiple wears. If you prefer a sock with more cushion and warmth, Swiftwick Flite XT Trail Five ($27) is my next favorite for both road and trail running.

[$19; swiftwick.com]

