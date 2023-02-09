10. Pack: Nathan Hypernight QuickStart 2.0 Get It

When I wear a lot of layers on a run, there’s a good chance I’ll shed them at some point. This lightweight four-liter Nathan pack gives me a place to store my rain shell, hat, gloves, and sunglasses. Plus, it comes with a 1.5-liter water bladder and front stash pockets for stowing keys, snacks, dog treats, and dog poop bags (I often run with my dog). The high-vis yellow is a smart choice for low-vis conditions, but even the black vest features a geometric reflective pattern.

[$90; nathansports.com]

