11. Sunglasses: Tifosi Vogel SL Get It

These new sunglasses from Tifosi offer total coverage for the brightest winter runs. The polycarbonate lenses have UVA/UVB protection, and the hydrophilic rubber ear and nose pieces keep the frames from sliding off or bouncing around as you sweat. At 26 grams, they’re about the weight of two AAA batteries. And because this pair is less than $50, I’m not afraid of roughing them up—and end up wearing these more often than my pricier pairs.

[$40; tifosioptics.com]

