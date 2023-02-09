12. Traction Device: Kahtoola EXOspikes Get It

Spikes aren’t just for mountain running. I like to wear Kahtoola Exospikes when it’s icy and snowy on the roads, too. The tungsten carbide spikes effectively grip dicey surfaces to prevent slips and slides. If you encounter clear sidewalks on your run, the elastic harnesses are easy enough to pull off, and you can stow them in your pack. The EXOspikes are Kahtoola’s medium traction option, but the brand also offers maximum (MICROspikes, $75) and minimal (NANOspikes, $50) models.

[$63; kahtoola.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!