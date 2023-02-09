2. Shoes: Hoka Speedgoat 5 Get It

Disclaimer: I am a Hoka convert. You may have an allegiance to an entirely different running brand and therefore disagree with this choice. But hear me out.

The reason I like the Speedgoats best is for their traction, minimal weight, and versatility. In winter, I typically run on mixed terrain that varies from a slick sidewalk to soupy gravel to rooty climbs. The Speedgoats, with their Vibram Megagrip lugs, can handle it all without drastically changing the way my foot feels on different surfaces. Starting later this year, you can also get them with a Gore-Tex upper for sealing out water and snow. I also appreciate the variety of colors available—not everyone wants a neon pink and blue shoe.

[$155; hoka.com]

