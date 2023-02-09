3. Bottoms: Craft Adv Essence Warm Tights Get It

Tights are a staple in any runner’s kit, regardless of gender. This basic Craft pair is made from soft jersey fabric and can be worn alone or as a base layer for extra warmth. The elastic waistband with a drawcord ensures they won’t slip down as you move—even when the zippered pocket at the back is loaded with things like your keys, energy gels, or ID. Reflective details on the ankles and right thigh boost visibility on your dawn and dusk workouts.

[$85; craftsports.us]

