4. Base Layer: Ibex Woolies Crew 2

Even though I’m sensitive to the cold, I can get away with running in just a long-sleeve shirt down to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. It only takes running a city block for me to feel warm when I’m wearing a shirt like the Ibex Woolies Crew 2, which is made entirely of merino wool. At 240 gsm, the fabric is just a tad thicker than something I’d wear on an early spring day. The material doesn’t hold sweat against my body, but instead moves it into the air to evaporate. One weird detail: You’ll notice that the thumbholes are loosely stitched over; just snip the baste-stitch threads to use them.

[$135; ibex.com]

