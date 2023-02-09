5. Waterproof Jacket: On Weather Jacket Get It

An outer shell’s job is to shed rain and block wind; warmth comes from your layers underneath. Running shells, like the On Weather Jacket, tend to be less bulky and crinkly than everyday rain jackets. On’s weighs just 9.7 ounces, and water rolls right off it thanks to the DWR surface treatment. A chest pocket stores essentials, a hood cinch locks it down during windy and wet conditions, and soft elastic cuffs keep the sleeves from riding up.

[$240; on-running.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!