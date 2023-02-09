6. Gloves: Janji Vortex Wind Block Gloves Get It

Convertible gear can sometimes be overbuilt, making it dorky and dysfunctional. But these minimalist gloves that turn into mittens are ideal for winter running. The stretch fleece offers plenty of warmth, and touchscreen-friendly fingertips make it easy to stop and start your fitness tracker app. When it starts to rain or gust, like it often does where I live, you can easily pull the mitten shell out of its pocket on the cuff. It’s like a pack cover, but for your hands.

[$38; janji.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!