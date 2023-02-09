7. Hat: Sunday Afternoons Meridian Thermal Cap Get It

This Sunday Afternoons cap is another piece of gear that combines the best of both worlds, especially when temperatures drop below freezing. The microfleece-lined beanie keeps your ears warm, and the brim keeps the rain, snow, and sun off your face. The brim is made to be crushable, so you can stuff it in a pack, and the material’s UPF 50+ sun rating is a bonus in all kinds of weather. The brand suggests washing by hand, but I’ve put mine in the washing machine on a gentle cycle, and it hasn’t caused any problems.

[$38; sundayafternoons.com]

