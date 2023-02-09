8. Ear Warmer: Tracksmith Franklin Ear Warmer Get It

This trusty ear warmer has also earned a place in my winter running kit. I’m a cranky runner when it gets lost in the laundry. The Tracksmith Franklin Ear Warmer is a simple band for your head, but it’s made from the plushest fleece—a soft Polartec double-knit velour. The polyester yarns repel moisture and also dry incredibly quickly when you’re working up a sweat. I should probably buy one in every color so I can have backups. One caveat: It only comes in one size, but it should fit most heads.

[$32; tracksmith.com]

