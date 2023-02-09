Gear

The Ultimate Winter Running Gear Guide

9. Headlamp: Black Diamond Sprinter 500

A headlamp is useful for illuminating your path and making your presence known to others around you, especially car traffic. The updated Spring 500 comes with a removable top strap and dual front and back lights. The red tail light strobes for visibility, while the front light features twice the lumen output of previous models. I hate fiddling with buttons while in motion and when I’m wearing gloves, so I love that the single button powers this on and off and adjusts the brightness. You also don’t have to worry about rain or sleet—it’s IPX4-rated to withstand splashes.

[$80; blackdiamondequipment.com]

