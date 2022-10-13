This article was produced in partnership with Fjällräven

You don’t have to like the cold to love hiking in winter; you just need the right gear. Instead of fretting over frigid temperatures, wind chill, and snow-slicked terrain, suiting up with the proper attire allows you to comfortably appreciate the solace and solitude that comes with winter hiking.

One of the benefits of getting outside in winter is that during the colder months, the trails are less busy (the fairweather hikers stay home). That means you’ll get peace and quiet as well as space to take your time and enjoy the journey. By slowing down your pace, you can fully appreciate the winterized landscape: trees frosted with powder, creeks frozen over, sounds amplified, and wildlife contrasting against the stark winter sky.

Even if your adventure takes you somewhere with temps above freezing, you’ll want to layer up for maximum comfort and protection. To help you choose the most appropriate gear for your winter explorations, we’ve matched three iconic U.S. trails with Fjällräven trousers that are perfect for the conditions on each route. Hiking in snow? There’s a trouser for that. Hiking in the dry desert? There’s a trouser for that, too.

Franconia Ridge Traverse, New Hampshire

The sun isn’t up yet when you strap crampons to your boots at the trailhead for the Franconia Ridge Traverse in New Hampshire. It’s winter and unbelievably cold at dawn—so cold that you consider curling back up in your car and blasting the heat. But you keep getting ready.

You’re prepared for whatever lies ahead, even if the fog rolls in and winds pick up, because you’re wearing your trusty Fjällräven Bergtagen Eco-Shell Trousers. The 9.3-mile loop in Franconia Notch State Park near Lincoln, NH, traverses the second-highest range in the White Mountains. You gain 3,800 feet along a knife-edge ridge with commanding views of the valley, and you bag three 5,000-foot peaks in the process: Little Haystack Mountain, Mt. Lincoln, and Mt. Lafayette.