Over the past several years, wireless keyboards have been steadily closing the gap with their wired counterparts. No longer are wireless keyboard users forced to trade functionality for portability––today’s models offer the best of both worlds.

Whether your objective is high-performance gaming, everyday office work, or seamlessly switching between multiple devices––wireless keyboards allow for maximum versatility and minimum desk clutter. To help you choose the best cordless ’board for your needs, we’ve rounded up seven options for everything from gaming to tablet typing.

Logitech K480 Bluetooth Multi-Device Keyboard

If you want one keyboard that will work with any device or operating system, the K480 is a great option. It’s compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled gadget, and can work with up to three devices at once: You can switch between typing on a Chromebook laptop, Android tablet, and an iPhone by turning a selector dial. It also comes with a built-in rubber cradle for holding a phone or tablet while you type.

The K480’s rounded keys match your fingertips and offer a responsive feel that’s practically silent. And you won’t have to worry about charging cables, as this keyboard can last up to two years on its pre-installed AAA batteries.

[$50; logitech.com]

Razer Pro Type

For some, typing feel is the most important factor when choosing a keyboard. The Pro Type excels in this category thanks to two standout features: mechanical key switches and a soft-touch coating. While they may look clunky at first glance, mechanical switches beneath the keys create a responsive, tactile typing experience that results in fewer errors and a better feel under your fingers. In addition, the cushioned texture of the keyboard’s soft-touch, fingerprint-resistant coating is a big improvement over typical plastic keys.

The Pro Type connects to your machine either with either a 2.4 GHz USB receiver or via Bluetooth to up to three devices. Additionally, you can customize key functions, and the white LED backlighting makes it easy to keep your bearings in dark environments.

[$140; razer.com]

Logitech G915 TKL

Gamers value ultra-fast performance above all else, and the G915 TKL can deliver. While it does offer Bluetooth connectivity, serious gamers will want to use the USB-A dongle that offers a response time of one millisecond—effectively putting this wireless keyboard on par with wired models.

Three different switch options will cater to any gamer’s feedback preference, and it comes with unparalleled keyboard illumination, too: Each key has customizable RGB lighting, and you can set up illuminated animations and effects. Other attractive features include dedicated media controls, impressive 40-hour battery life, and a slim design.

[$230; logitech.com]

Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II

As far as non-mechanical keyboards go, the typing experience on the ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II is superb. The dish-shaped ergonomic keys are comfortable and springy, and several reviewers highlighted the optimal key travel.

The TrackPoint pointing stick allows for mouse-free scrolling and navigation—a nice option when working in tight spaces. You can also pair with two different devices (toggle between them by flipping a switch) and connect via Bluetooth or a USB dongle. While it supports both Android and Windows machines, Apple fans will have to look elsewhere.

[$100; lenovo.com]

Apple Magic Keyboard

Apple fans tend to stick to Apple products, and for good reason: They’re easy to use and set up. The Magic Keyboard automatically pairs to your Mac, so you can get to work in seconds. Its scissor-key mechanism provides precise feedback, while a single charge via the Lightning to USB cable provides months of cord-free power. Plus, its minimalist design keeps your desk looking clean and tidy.

[$99; apple.com]

iClever BK10 Bluetooth Universal Ultra-Slim Keyboard

The BK10 makes it easy to go wireless on a budget. It pairs with Windows, MacOS, iOS, and Android devices via Bluetooth, offers 90 hours of battery life, and the scissor-switch keys deliver satisfying feedback. Plus, its slim design looks anything but cheap.

[$30; iclever.com]

Microsoft Modern Keyboard with Fingerprint ID

Apple might be synonymous with sleek product design, but Windows users don’t have to settle for something clunky. The Modern Keyboard from Microsoft features a handsome aluminum frame, it can be set up as either wired or wireless (via Bluetooth with automatic pairing), and its rechargeable battery can last an impressive four months on a full charge. Best part: It includes an integrated fingerprint scanner for seamless logins.

[$130; microsoft.com]

