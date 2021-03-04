Wireless Mouse Guide: The Best Picks for Travel, Work, and More

Whether you’re working, browsing the internet, or gaming, you likely spend a good chunk of your day interacting with computers. With so many hours spent in front of a screen, using quality tech equipment isn’t just a nice-to-have perk—it’s essential. Even if you’re just answering emails all day, a wireless mouse can seriously improve your experience.

Programmable buttons, ergonomic designs, and improved tracking accuracy are just a few reasons to level up to a wireless mouse. When comparing mice, keep an eye out for one key metric: DPI, or dots per inch. The higher the DPI rating, the more sensitive the mouse will be—an important consideration for gaming and design work, for example.

For this guide, we rounded up five options from brands like Logitech, Razer, and more. There’s a mouse here to satisfy keyboard warriors of all stripes, from gamers to WFHers.

Logitech MX Master 3

The Logitech MX Master 3 boasts an impressive blend of comfort, functionality, customization and performance. The extended thumb rest and unique ergonomic design keep your hand comfortable, and the two separate scroll wheels––which can be programmed to do different tasks––are especially useful when navigating a daunting spreadsheet.

The six buttons are fully customizable: You can set predefined commands that change based on the app you’re using. Another great feature is the ability to control up to three computers at the same time––you can transfer files, images, and more between machines by simply dragging your file to the edge of one screen and onto the next machine. Plus, it’s Bluetooth-ready and features a 4000 DPI sensor for precise tracking, too.

[$100; logitech.com]

Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro

The Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro is an appealing choice for gamers in need of maximum precision. It’s optical sensor is rated at an astounding 20,000 DPI, so it picks up even the smallest movements. Razor’s Hyperspeed Wireless technology ensures connectivity issues won’t ever cause you to miss the shot, and it gives the DeathAdder performance on par with its wired counterparts. Its ergonomic design and excellent battery life––up to 120 hours––are ideal for long gaming sessions.

[$130; razer.com]

Contour Unimouse

Finding a mouse that fits comfortably under the unique contours of your hand can be tough, but the Unimouse makes it easy thanks to its ultra-customizable design. The body of this ergonomic mouse can be adjusted from a 35-degree angle to a 70-degree angle (at that point, using the mouse feels almost like a handshake). The telescopic ball-mounted thumb support can be rotated, tilted, or extended into whatever position is most comfortable—perfect for adjusting between a wide and narrow grip.

Finally, the Unimouse is available in both right-handed and lefty versions, a feature rarely found on computer mice. No matter what your natural grip is, the Unimouse can accommodate it.

[$80; contourdesign.com]

Apple Magic Mouse 2

For Apple fans who expect clean design and seamless compatibility between products, the Magic Mouse 2 will not disappoint. While other wireless mice promote maximum customization and unique features, the Magic Mouse 2 is all about minimalism.

You won’t find any buttons on this mouse. Instead, you can scroll horizontally and vertically with your fingers by using the mouse’s smooth tactile surface like a trackpad. The battery life is exceptional: A full charge can last well past one month. And when the time finally comes for a quick juice-up, the Lightning-to-USB cable provides a full charge in as little as two hours. The cable also allows you to pair this mouse to your MacBook in under 10 seconds, so you can spend less time configuring and more time working.

[$79; apple.com]

Corsair Katar Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse

When you’re on the road, you need a compact mouse that you won’t have to worry about constantly recharging. The Kotar Pro answers the call with a series of features that make it well equipped for travelers.

It requires only a single AA battery to function, is small enough to fit in a laptop case, and it comes at a bargain price point. It’s no slouch in performance, either. Billed as a gaming mouse, it features a 10,000 DPI optical sensor and low click latency for lighting-fast feedback. Additionally, the buttons can be reprogrammed and saved to an onboard memory––perfect for when you’re switching between different computers.

[$40; corsair.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!