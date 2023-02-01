7. Minus33 Merino Wool Mountaineer Over the Calf Socks Get It

These full terry merino socks will keep your feet and legs toasty during winter adventures. They rise to just below the knee to keep your calves warm (along with your feet), cushioning on the footbed provides durability and loft, and the seamless toe deters blisters from forming. For a full-length sock, these are one of the more affordable options.

[$22; minus33.com]

