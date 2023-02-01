Gear

The 15 Best Wool Socks for Comfy Feet All Year Long

Grey FITS Microlight Quarter sock on a white background. wool socks
by Amelia Arvesen and Jack Haworth

8. FITS Microlight Quarter

When sandals aren’t appropriate but it’s still hot as blazes, you want a sock that’s not going to roast your feet. FITS dubs this pair “the official sock of summer” because it’s spun out of a super-fine merino wool that dumps heat and repels dampness. Extra padding in the toe, arch, and heel relieve pressure during all types of activities, and the full-contact fit means they won’t gather, creep, or chafe during workouts or humid hikes.

[$19; fitssocks.com]

