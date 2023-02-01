11. Smartwool Run Targeted Cushion Ankle Socks Get It

Made specifically for runners, the Run Targeted Cushion Ankle Socks from Smartwool help maximize performance. A seamless toe eliminates chafing and blisters, mesh ventilation zones enhance breathability, and targeted cushioning absorbs impact forces on the ball and heel of the foot. The merino wool fabric minimizes odor and regulates temperature, while reinforced zones enhance durability for many miles of comfort.

[$21; smartwool.com]

