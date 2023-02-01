12. Swiftwick Pursuit One Get It

The Pursuit One is a well-designed sock that delivers strong performance from the golf course to the mountain bike trail. In addition to their moisture-wicking merino-blend fabric, they feature lower-density woven “flex zones” to prevent bunching, a Y-shaped heel to create a snug fit, and a seamless toe box to eliminate chafing. A channeled upper increases ventilation, and reinforcements at the heel and toe resist abrasion for better durability.

[$18; swiftwick.com]

