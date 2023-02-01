2. Farm to Feet Cascade Locks ¾ Crew Get It

You can’t go wrong with any of Farm to Feet’s socks, but the Cascade Locks ¾ Crew is our favorite for its versatility. Suitable for hikes year-round, these socks will keep your feet supported thanks to the ribs on the top of the foot and the light targeted cushioning at the heel and toes. They’re made with 54 percent nylon and 42 percent merino wool (sourced solely from sheep farmers in America), so they’ll keep you warm in cold weather and they’ll breathe when you heat up. Plus, they earn style points for their eye-catching designs.

[$24; farmtofeet.com]

