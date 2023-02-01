3. Bombas Gripper Slipper Get It

Sometimes all you need is a cozy sock to wear around the house. That means it’ll have to perform more like a slipper than a sock you’d stick into a shoe. The Bombas Gripper Slipper is what you need. The wool-blend fabric is plush and warm as a blanket, and the non-slip grippers on the sole keep you stable while you’re chasing after the dog or running to the phone. For every purchase, Bombas donates a pair to homeless shelters.

[$45; bombas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!