4. Sockwell Speedway Get It

Searching for a compression sock (which can boost blood circulation and reduce swelling) that doesn’t look like it was prescribed by a doctor? Sockwell’s affordable version looks like a regular knee-high sock, but it squeezes in all the right places. Increased pressure on the foot, ankle, and calf can help relieve aches and pains that develop after activity. Spandex throughout the sock makes it easy to slide on and stay up, while wool keeps it from getting soggy or smelly.

[$30; sockwell.com]

