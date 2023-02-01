5. Balega Blister Resist Quarter Get It

These Balega socks are made from mohair, a super-fine wool from Angora goats. The fibers have a flat structure that, when woven together, reduces friction against your foot and therefore prevents blisters. Mohair is also incredibly strong, so it won’t wear out as fast. Runners will also appreciate this sock’s ankle cut and tight fit, which keep dirt and gravel from sneaking in as you pound the pavement or trail.

[$20; balega.com]

