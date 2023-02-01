6. Icebreaker Merino Multisport Light Mini Socks Get It

If you want one sock for every type of activity, the Multisport Light Mini is it. This lightweight layer reaches just above the ankle to provide Achilles support while you’re walking, jogging, sprinting, cycling, or lifting, and there’s added compression on the outer sides for instep support. Plus, a breathable zone at the top of the foot creates ventilation to help with moisture management. They’re also built to last: Icebreaker offers a lifetime guarantee on its socks.

[$18; icebreaker.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!