This is too good not to share. Today only, you can get an amazing deal on Yeti’s amazing and portable Hopper Flip coolers at Woot. This sale only runs until midnight Central time on Friday July 12, and lasts only as long as the supply does—once the Yetis are gone, so is this deal. So if you want one of the best day trip and beach coolers you can buy, get over to Woot right now and snap one up quick.

The Yeti Flip Hopper is a soft-sided canvas cooler that is easy to carry and take anywhere. The Flip 8 ($140; regularly $200) has a capacity of up to six cans plus ice and is great for short hikes and solo trips. The Yeti Hopper Flip 12 ($175; normally $250) holds a twelve-pack plus snacks easily, for day jaunts and picnics. And the Yeti Hopper Flip 18 ($210; normally $300) is the ideal all-day cooler, with capacity for up to 16 cans of beverages.

All Yeti Hopper Flip coolers are constructed with closed-cell foam that offers superior cold-holding to ordinary soft coolers. They feature a leak-proof HydroLok zipper, and a wide-mouth opening for excellent and easy accessibility. The DryHide Shell is waterproof and resistant to mildew, punctures, and abrasions, too. So the Hopper will hold its own in the wild. The Flip is perfect for long days in the tree stand, early mornings in the boat, or afternoons on the water. And it’s perfect for the beach.

What’s Woot Anyway?

Woot is known for amazing flash deals that only last as long as the product stays in stock. Just over the last few days we’ve seen desktop espresso machines, GoPros, Roomba vacuums, and Oakley sunglasses get blown out at ridiculous savings. Last week there was an incredible deal on MacBooks and iPhones. And right now is Woot’s 15th Birthday Sale, so there are even more fantastic deals than usual.

Woot began back in the early ’00s as one of the first “Deals” sites on the internet. Originally, it featured just one deal per day. But Woot was snapped up by Amazon in the early 2000s, and now the site has a variety of deals daily, on everything from sporting goods, appliances, and tools to electronics, gadgets, and tech. Deals run from midnight to midnight (Central time) each day, and last only until the product runs out. And these deals do not come back.

So don’t wait: Get yourself the perfect summer cooler right now. You won’t see a better price on Yeti Hopper Flips.