Woot’s Deal Of The Day Is This Amazing Knife Sharpener

Can you actually believe that Thanksgiving is finally over? It has come and gone in the blink of an eye. And going with it was Black Friday. That deal day is done and the Black Friday weekend is over. But it’s Monday and it isn’t just any ole Monday. It is Cyber Monday and that means the deals are still a-coming. And Woot, as usual, is here to bring a great deal to your lives. A deal on an item that will get plenty of play during the holidays. A deal on the Chef’s Choice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener.

Thanksgiving may be over but the holiday season is still not over. So that means plenty of big family/friend meals are going to get prepared. And with all those meals, you are going to be using plenty of knives and such. Knives big enough to cut ham or turkey and knives small enough for personal use. So you are gonna want to have knives that are sharp enough to make the meals move pretty smoothly. The more you use them, the rougher they get. So having the Chef’s Choice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener will make sure you don’t have a bad knife for the holiday?

How does the Chef’s Choice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener work so well that it delivers a professional sharpening? Well, it does it in a 3 stage process. The first two steps use 100 percent diamond abrasives to sharpen and hone the edge of the knife while step 3 uses a flexible abrasive system to polish the knife which will help prolong the knife. This will turn regular ole 20-degree edge knives into a 15-degree edge, making it even better at cutting up some food.

Getting the knives sharpened with the Chef’s Choice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener is not difficult either. It’s pretty easy all things considered. This was made to basically be self-adjusting. You just put the knife into the slot and with advanced spring guides, it will automatically adjust the angle to make for the best sharpening. And all you gotta do is turn it on. No elaborate setup. Just flick the switch and get going.

No one wants to be in front of the family/group of friends and have a hard time cutting the meal up for everyone. It’s no good. Skip over any issues with rough knives by getting the Chef’s Choice 15 XV Trizor Professional Electric Knife Sharpener. It’s the best kind of gift for yourself or others because it will last well beyond the holidays. All meals will be great once this item is used every now and then. But jump on it now because Woot deals only last for a day. Time’s running out.

