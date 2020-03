Arc’teryx Gamma SL Hooded Jacket GET IT!

Lightweight, stretchy, breathable, and weather-resistant, this is the versatile outdoor adventure jacket you need. It’s easy to stuff into any pack, and it comes in rust or blue.

Get It: Save 25% on the Arc’teryx Gamma SL Hooded Jacket ($169; was $225) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!