Black Diamond Zone LV Climbing Shoe GET IT!

The semi-aggressive nature of the Zone helps direct power to the toe box for precision control on small edges. Combined with a fitted heel and rubber on the upper make your footwork more controlled, no matter the face.

Get It: Save up to 30% on the Black Diamond Zone LV Climbing Shoe (from $105) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!