Marmot Tungsten 3P Tent GET IT!

With a design that maximizes living space, this roomy tent won’t leave you feeling like you’re sharing a bivy sack with two other musky campers. Good for three solid seasons, it has two doors and two vestibules.

Get It: Save up to 30% off the Marmot Tungsten 3P Tent (from $194; was $260) at Backcountry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!