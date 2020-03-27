Smith Forefront 2 MIPS Helmet GET IT!

Building on the success of the original, this helmet offers increased aerodynamics, heightened protection, and airy-cool ventilation in a sleek, attractive lid for trail and all-mountain disciplines. It comes in 11 colors so there’s one for every cyclist.

Get It: Save up to 30% on the Smith Forefront 2 MIPS Helmet (from $160; was $230) at Backcountry

