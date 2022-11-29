Work From Home With This MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Lots of folks are still working from home these days. It’s just the way of the world now. So much so that when you go looking for good holiday gifts this year, you should keep that in mind. And with that in mind, gifting someone this MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop would make for a very Merry Christmas indeed.

What makes the MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop such a great gift for those that work at home? Well, the name should imply it was made for professionals. So it’s gotta have the juice to really handle a heavy workload. And it does indeed have that, with plenty of horsepower under the hood to make this run smooth all day long.

So what do we got under the hood of this MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop? Well, it’s got a RAM Memory of 16GB in it. There’s the Core i7 Family CPU in there with 8 cores boosting up to 4.7 GHz, as well as RTX 3060 Graphics Card with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Coprocessor. That’s a good bit of juice to help anyone get to work during the day.

Aiding in the impressive quality of this computer is how vibrant the screen is. It’s a 4K UHD screen with a fast response time so there’s no lag. It’ll be so much easier on the eyes for someone working on it all day long. And it’s a very lightweight package, so moving about the house with it is really easy.

There’s a lot that makes the MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop such a high-quality computer for those that work at home. So if you want to get them something really impressive and useful this holiday season, pick this up right now. It’s sure to run out of stock soon enough, so don’t wait around.

Get It: Pick up the MSI Creator 17 Professional Laptop ($1,399; was $2,349) at Amazon

