Working From Home? This Makes It So Much Easier

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Working from home is not easy with all the distractions. But once you dial in a system, everything else falls into place. We’ve got a bunch of tips and tricks you can use to stay focused and productive while working from home. But you need the right tools. For example, a wireless mouse can be a godsend.

Right now, the number-one wireless mouse on Amazon, the Logitech M535, is on sale. Normally $40, right now you can get it for just $26. That’s a savings of 35 percent.

After more than 3,00 ratings, the M535 gets a stellar 4.4-stars. More than 75 percent of those reviews are for the full five stars. And Logitech is a well-regarded name in wireless Bluetooth technology.

This isn’t some off-brand knock-off, nor is it a cheap product. It’s a quality wireless mouse made by a respected company. And it normally costs forty bucks. Not right now. If you’re working from home—and most of us are—you need this wireless mouse to improve your focus and increase your productivity.

The Logitech M535 wireless mouse works with virtually any Bluetooth-enabled computer, laptop, or tablet. It connects to Mac devices, Windows PCs, and both Chrome OS and Android. And it uses Bluetooth to connect, so if you have a smaller, portable laptop you don’t need to burn a precious USB input.

Business travelers will love its compact design. You can take it with you wherever your work takes you, for presentations, board meetings, or whatever you need a mouse to do. Bluetooth connectivity means you can use it any time, anywhere, with any Bluetooth-enabled computing device. Wherever you’ve got something to create, this compact mouse is easy to take along in your bag, briefcase, or jacket pocket.

The M535 wireless mouse boasts a comfortable, ergonomically-curved shape for right- or left-hand use and rubber grips. A Navigation button and tilt wheel put control in the palm of your hand. Plus, it’s got remarkable 10-month battery life.

Available in black or blue, the Logitech M535 wireless mouse is the ideal assistant to help with your home office situation.

Get It: Save 35% on the Logitech M535 Wireless Bluetooth Mouse ($26; was $40) at Amazon

See all the Daily Deals at Amazon

Check out all the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!