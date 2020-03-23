2. Set Yourself Up To Succeed GET IT!

One of the most effective ways of being productive while working from home is to replicate your desk set-up at the office. This folding metal desk is simple, elegant, and super-handy. And it fits in every apartment, bedroom, or even garage or patio space. Just tuck it away at the end of the night.

Get It: Pick up the Coavas Portable Folding Desk ($85) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!