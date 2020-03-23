4. Keep A Ready Disguise Handy

There’s no need to throw on a button-down for your next video call. But when the time comes, have this basic, super-affordable and highly rated polo from Amazon Essentials close at hand and you’ll be ready to impress. More than 25 colors are available, and best of all, it’s eligible for Prime Wardrobe: Try it for up to seven days before completing the purchase or return it, free.

Get It: Pick up there Amazon Essentials Polo Shirt ($15) at Amazon

