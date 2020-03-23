6. Block Out Distractions GET IT!

Noise-canceling headphones are an absolute necessity in a crowded, open office—and if the whole family is sheltering in place, they can be a lifesaver when you’re working from home. These Bowers & Wilkins PX7s are among the very in best sound quality. And, they’re marked way down right now.

Get It: Save $50 on Bowers & Wilkins PX7 Headphones ($349; was $399) at Amazon

