7. Enter Your Own Work Cocoon GET IT!

Big, over-ear cans are nice when you need to block out the world around you. But if you’re alone in your workspace and just need to focus on the task at hand, Status Audio’s BT One wireless on-ear headphones are lighter, just as effective, less expensive—and far, far sexier than bulky over-ear ‘phones. They don’t have noise-canceling, but the sound quality is top-notch. Did we mention they’re great-looking?

10 percent of all proceeds goes to MusiCares Musicians’ COVID-19 Fund.

Get It: Save $10 on Status Audio BT One Headphones ($89; was $99) at Amazon

