8. Chill Mode—Streaming Options GET IT!

If your tv isn’t Smart, take it to school with this tiny but powerful device. The Fire TV Stick 4K is the most powerful streaming stick you can buy. Stream content from all the major content providers and control it all with Alexa voice remote.

Get It: Pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K ($50) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!