Working From Home? You’re Going to Need A Better Computer

Even if the office is closed, the Work has gotta get done. But that tablet or old laptop isn’t gonna cut it. You need a better computer. If you’re working from home “for the foreseeable,” you should pick up this top-rated Apple Macbook Air, on sale at Amazon for 25 percent off. Regularly $999, right now it can be your lifesaver for just $750.

Perhaps “lifesaver” is a bit strong. But how about “job saver”? Because the works gotta get done. You know it, your boss knows it, and his boss especially knows it. So pick up this MacBook today, and make sure that when this is all over, your job is safe.

No one wants to put themselves or anyone else at risk, of course. But if you stay home and say you’re going to “work from home,” then you have to do the job. No excuses.

No home improvement projects. Binge-watching is out. And you can’t blame your lack of production on a poor home tech situation. That excuse wears thin, fast. Especially in this day and age, when Amazon can bring a new Apple MacBook Air at your doorstep in a matter of days.

MacBook Air On Sale

If you have a substandard computer that won’t let you do your job—or school work—pull the trigger on this MacBook on sale today. It’ll be delivered by Monday, most likely—especially if you’re a Prime member.

With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of SSD storage, this 13-inch MacBook Air is as fast and powerful as you need it to be. It rocks a 1.8 GHz dual-core Intel Core i5 Processor, Intel HD Graphics 6000, two USB 3 ports, a Thunderbolt 2 port, and an SDXC port. It has almost 4,000 ratings and gets a 4.6-star review from real Amazon users. That’s mainly thanks to the 83 percent five-star reviews.

Clearly, this is a quality machine. Lightweight, nimble, powerful, and fast, it’s ready for almost any task you throw its way. It’s also great for streaming, video chatting, light gaming, and much more.

So if you’re being asked to—or choose to—work from home for the foreseeable future, don’t take chances. Order this Apple MacBook Air on sale today. Normally $1,000, right now it’s marked down to just $750.

Get It: Save 25% on this Apple MacBook Air 13-inch 8GB ($750; was $999) at Amazon

