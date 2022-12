10. Kane Revive Get It

Kane designed the Revive with recovery in mind. Ideal for post-workout wear, this unique shoe features external holes for enhanced airflow, and raised bumps on the footbed stimulate blood flow to tired muscles. Better yet, the dual-density midsole creates a cushioned feel and oversized channels and sipes on the outsole prevent slips on wet surfaces.

[$70; kanefootwear.com]

