12. Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas Get It

One of the most popular kicks in the gym, the Converse Chuck 70 Vintage Canvas is a timeless classic. Their flat soles and dependable traction make these shoes popular among weightlifters, while the Ortholite insole cushioning adds some modern comfort to these retro icons.

[$85; converse.com]

