16. Vibram V-Run Retro Get It

While not for everyone, the Vibram V-Run Retro is a minimalist shoe that’s amassed a following of diehard supporters. The four-millimeter rubber outsole delivers excellent protection, while a thin two-millimeter foam insole, poly sockliner, and lightweight EVA arch pad provide just enough comfort without sacrificing the ground feel and flexibility these shoes are known for. Additionally, the nylon mesh upper pairs with a drawstring closure for a snug and secure fit.

[$135; us.vibram.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!