2. Adidas Ultraboost 22 Get It

Adidas raised the bar for both performance and sustainability with the Ultraboost 22. The cushy Boost midsole cushioning prevents foot fatigue, the Continental rubber outsole adds traction, and the upper is made with a high-performance yarn that contains at least 50 percent recovered ocean plastic.

[$190; adidas.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!