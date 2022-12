3. Nike Metcon 8 Get It

Eyeing some new weightlifting goals? The Nike Metcon 8 will help you reach that PR. The shoe’s wide, flat heel creates a stable platform for heavy lifting, and React foam in the midsole adds cushioning for a comfy feel. The grippy outsoles wrap up around the arch to provide dependable traction for more adventurous workouts, like rope climbs.

[$130; nike.com]

