4. Under Armour Hovr Apex 3 Get It

With its layered support system, responsive Hovr cushioning, and a flexible mesh upper, Under Armour’s Hovr Apex 3 was designed to maximize your movement in all directions. Additionally, its TriBase outsole offers strong grip and flexes with your foot for increased freedom of movement.

[$140; underarmour.com]

