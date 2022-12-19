5. Inov-8 Fastlift 360 Get It

Weightlifters will appreciate several features on the Fastlift 360. The external heel cage and Powertruss sole design provide support and a strong base for lifting, while the grippy rubber outsole prevents slips. The upper is made with ballistic nylon, a material that offers excellent protection and durability but can still flex with your foot for a comfortable fit.

[$190; inov-8.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!